NASCAR team announce NEW deal in official statement

NASCAR team Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing have announced a new deal with a sponsor in an official statement.

RFK Racing will compete in their 38th NASCAR season in 2025, where Ryan Preece will join Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher in the team's three-car lineup.

The team, originally named Roush Racing, was renamed Roush Fenway Racing in 2007 when John W. Henry and the Fenway Sports Group became co-owners, and finally transformed into RFK Racing in 2022 after driver Keselowski also was named as co-owner.

Henry also owns various other major sports teams across the globe, including Boston Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

RFK Racing announce brand new Mohawk deal

RFK Racing have recently announced that Mohawk Northeast have joined the team as a partner for their incoming driver Preece.

Mohawk are a renowned heavy-civil contractor, who specialise in heavy highway, railroad, movable and fixed bridges and marine construction.

“It’s so exciting to have Mohawk with RFK in 2025 to continue building the relationship we’ve had for the past 10-plus years,” said Preece on the signing.

“They’ve been supporting me since the beginning and I’m looking forward to accomplishing our goals together with their support.”

Mohawk will appear on Preece’s #60 for three races in 2025, making its debut at Iowa Speedway on Sunday, Aug 3 for the Iowa Corn 350.

The construction company will then return as his main partner a week later at Watkins Glen, before their final race on September 21 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, which is now a playoff race in a change to the 2025 schedule.

