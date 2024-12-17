Wolff reveals Hamilton talks over STUNNING early exit

Toto Wolff has admitted that he and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton discussed the possibility of the latter leaving Mercedes far earlier than expected.

Hamilton has now driven his last race for the team, leaving this winter for Ferrari after a dozen years with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton’s 2024 stands in stark contrast to his former success at Mercedes, where the champion struggled to extract pace from the W15 and was often bested by team-mate George Russell in qualifying.

Regardless of this year’s results, the 39-year-old leaves behind a incredible legacy within the team, where he acquired six world titles and aided them to eight constructors’ championships.

Lewis Hamilton leaves behind an incredible legacy at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton recently embarked on a farewell tour at Mercedes

Toto Wolff reflects on Lewis Hamilton’s time at Mercedes

However, one of Hamilton's most testing campaigns with Mercedes was the 2016 season, which saw him go up against rival and team-mate Nico Rosberg once again.

The 2016 season was defined by several controversial moments between the pair, including collisions in Austria and Spain as they vied for the championship.

In a recent appearance on the Beyond the Grid podcast, team principal Toto Wolff reflected on their rivalry and Rosberg’s championship victory, where he revealed that Hamilton discussed a possible exit following the title loss.

“The championship was pretty much resolved, and rather than leaving the two out there to race each other, and even if that meant bunching into the traffic, we tried to make it super correct, and he was upset about that,” Wolff said.

“[We] spent, I don’t know, many, many hours together discussing the situation.

“And I said to him, do you want to continue with Mercedes? And he said yes.

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton's time as team-mates was fraught with controversy

“I said, ‘Well, I couldn’t imagine anybody else having you in the car. So if we decide here that this is a mutual wish of ours, we need to sort it out.’

“And I think we left that afternoon with a solid bond that then grew from strength to strength.”

