Red Bull driver OPEN to IndyCar or NASCAR offers after career announcement

A Red Bull driver has revealed that he is open to opportunities in both IndyCar and NASCAR after making a significant career announcement.

Red Bull Ampol Racing’s Will Brown — who won the 2024 Supercars championship — recently announced that he would return to single-seater racing in the Formula Regional Oceania Championship.

Brown is set to compete in three rounds of the series, racing at Taupo, Hampton Downs and Highlands.

Brown is set to become the first active Supercars driver since current NASCAR driver Shane van Gisbergen to race in the open-wheelers.

Shane van Gisbergen was the last active Supercars driver to race open-wheelers

Star open to IndyCar or NASCAR

Following the above announcement, Brown was quizzed on whether or not his single-seater venture could result in racing in the United States in the future.

The 26-year-old certainly did not rule it out, admitting he would always say yes to any opportunity that came his way, no matter how difficult.

“I’ll take anything that comes at me,” Brown told Stuff.

“Obviously all of these transitions to try and do one-off races in NASCAR, or if it was one day IndyCar, isn’t easy.

“Not saying that it’s an opportunity or anything, but I’d always say yes to any opportunity that came my way.”

Interestingly, Brown has close ties to the IndyCar field at present. Previously, current IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin raced against Brown in Supercars, whilst Will Power grew up just down the road.

"He grew up 500 meters down the road from me," Brown said on Power.

"Pretty much on the same street.

"It’s pretty cool, it’s definitely something I’ve watched and something I’d be interested in having a go at."

