F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation
F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation
The FIA have opened an investigation into one of the stars of Formula 1 qualifying this weekend.
The last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will see McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri start alongside each other on the front row of the grid.
READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit
Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was relegated to P20 on the grid after his lap time was deleted, and a 10-place grid penalty was applied.
Lewis Hamilton also endured a woeful final qualifying session with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, where the champion hit a bollard and exited Q1.
Nico Hulkenberg placed under FIA investigation at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
However, one F1 star who enjoyed a spectacular result in qualifying was Nico Hulkenberg.
The German will compete in his final race for Haas on Sunday, as he prepares to move to Sauber for 2025.
Hulkenberg secured a sensational P4 result in qualifying, but the FIA could deliver a major blow to the star.
The 37-year-old has been placed under investigation for overtaking in the pit exit road, which is an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the Sporting Regulations.
READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams
Haas are currently embroiled in a battle with Alpine and RB for sixth in the constructors' championship, with their fourth place grid position offering a major boost to the American team.
However, Hulkenberg will have Max Verstappen behind him on the grid, which could leave the Haas vulnerable on the opening lap of the grand prix.
READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten by HAAS as Hamilton out early
- Today 16:12
F1 champ survives CLOSE ENCOUNTER with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 47 minutes ago
F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation
- 1 uur geleden
Ferrari star demoted to LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton KNOCKED OUT by track furniture in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix shocker
- Today 16:43
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: STRONG showing makes major title race statement
- Today 12:40
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
22 - 24 Nov
George Russell
-
GP QATAR
29 Nov - 1 Dec
Max Verstappen
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec