F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation

The FIA have opened an investigation into one of the stars of Formula 1 qualifying this weekend.

The last race of the season, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, will see McLaren stars Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri start alongside each other on the front row of the grid.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc was relegated to P20 on the grid after his lap time was deleted, and a 10-place grid penalty was applied.

Lewis Hamilton also endured a woeful final qualifying session with Mercedes in Abu Dhabi, where the champion hit a bollard and exited Q1.

McLaren look set to take the constructors' crown

Lewis Hamilton exited qualifying in Q1

Nico Hulkenberg placed under FIA investigation at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

However, one F1 star who enjoyed a spectacular result in qualifying was Nico Hulkenberg.

The German will compete in his final race for Haas on Sunday, as he prepares to move to Sauber for 2025.

Hulkenberg secured a sensational P4 result in qualifying, but the FIA could deliver a major blow to the star.

The 37-year-old has been placed under investigation for overtaking in the pit exit road, which is an alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 i) of the Sporting Regulations.

Nico Hulkenberg has been placed under investigation

Haas are currently embroiled in a battle with Alpine and RB for sixth in the constructors' championship, with their fourth place grid position offering a major boost to the American team.

However, Hulkenberg will have Max Verstappen behind him on the grid, which could leave the Haas vulnerable on the opening lap of the grand prix.

