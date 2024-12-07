F1 qualifying delayed by freak incident at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1 qualifying delayed by freak incident at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Formula 1 qualifying was delayed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday, after a bizarre incident on track in Q1.
The second part of the session started minutes late after being impacted by a strange moment which ended up knocking Lewis Hamilton out early.
Kevin Magnussen cut the corner at Turn 14 in order to get out of the way of several cars that were on their flying laps, but knocked over a bollard.
That bollard then got lodged under Hamilton's car as he attempted to finish his lap and get out of Q1.
The second qualifying session then faced a short delay as marshals worked to replace the bollard.
Bizarre issue forces qualifying delay
Magnussen's error only caused a five-minute delay to proceedings, but it did cap off what was an action-packed Q1.
Sergio Perez was frustrated after having a lap time deleted, before it was later reinstated, helping him to get into Q2, but using an extra set of tyres that he didn't need to use because of the mistake.
Hamilton's struggles continued, and he will start his final race as a Mercedes driver down in 18th.
The seven-time champion is set to move to Ferrari from next season, ending his highly-successful 12-season spell with the Brackley outfit.
