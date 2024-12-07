F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten by HAAS as Hamilton out early

McLaren took a massive step to securing the Formula 1 constructors' championship on Saturday, handily outqualifying their Ferrari counterparts at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start from pole with Oscar Piastri joining him in a front-row lockout, with McLaren only needing to avoid Ferrari gaining 20 points on them to wrap up the title.

Carlos Sainz will start third, while Nico Hulkenberg, who briefly headed the timing boards, will join the Spaniard on the second row ahead of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton's last weekend as a Mercedes driver has failed to go according to plan for the seven-time world champion, qualifying just 18th at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen, in an attempt to get out of the Brit's way as he pushed to make it through to Q2, knocked a bollard onto the track. That bollard became lodged under Hamilton's Mercedes, ruining his setup and sending him out of the session.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc will start from the back of the grid once his 10-place grid penalty is applied, having been knocked out in Q2 when he had a lap time deleted for a track limits violation.

Sergio Perez was mightily lucky to make it through Q1, getting a lap time reinstated by the stewards after it was deleted for track limits.

The Red Bull star has struggled for pace throughout the season, dropping out in the first part of qualifying six times in 2024, but made it through relatively comfortably at the final race of the season.

F1 Qualifying Results: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2024

1. Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:22.595sec

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.209s

3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.229s

4. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.291s

5. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.350s

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.389s

7. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.537s

8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.601s

9. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +0.609s

10. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +0.669s



ELIMINATED IN Q2

11. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]

12. Liam Lawson [VCARB]

13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]

14. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]



ELIMINATED IN Q1

16. Alex Albon [Williams]

17. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]

18. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

19. Franco Colapinto [Williams]

20. Jack Doohan [Alpine]



How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

