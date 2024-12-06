Perez issues FINAL Red Bull update at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sergio Perez has issued a definitive update regarding his future with Red Bull Formula 1 team, his seat continuing to hang in the balance ahead of the season finale.

The 34-year-old has been tipped to leave Red Bull at the end of the season after a series of below-par performances exacerbated by the fact he races alongside the now four-time champion Max Verstappen.

The Mexican racer had managed to keep up with the Dutchman in previous seasons, the pair finishing 1-2 in the drivers' standings last season.

Having only acquired nine points in the last six races however, Perez's performance struggles have now dropped Red Bull to third in the constructors’ standings.

Furthermore, the Mexican driver has failed to step on the podium since the Chinese GP, and will reportedly be replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025.

Liam Lawson is the favourite to replace Sergio Perez next season

Will Sergio Perez leave Red Bull before 2025?

Perez’s Red Bull future also came under threat earlier in the year, as speculation over his exit mounted prior to the summer break.

However, the team opted to retain their driver for the rest of the season, but have since seen little improvement despite their faith in Perez.

The Mexican currently has a contract with Red Bull until 2026, which Perez believes will be upheld going into next season.

Speaking to the media at the Abu Dhabi GP, Perez issued a major statement about where he would be in 2025, and claimed he would remain at Red Bull.

"Nothing has changed since before, in terms of what I’ve said for the entire year: I’ve got a contract for next year, and I will be driving for Red Bull next year," Perez said.

"So in that regard, nothing further to what I already said in the last six months. You know that I’m here, I renewed with the team early in the year, and I’m here to be the driver for the team next year, and is where my full focus is."

