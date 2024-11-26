Red Bull F1 star in SHOCK IndyCar test
Red Bull F1 star in SHOCK IndyCar test
A star of the Red Bull Formula 1 family has been spotted behind the wheel of an Indy Car for the very first time.
IndyCar is often a popular series for the stars of F1 to turn to as a racing alternative, with former Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo admitting he had considered a switch to the series before declaring it still 'scared' him.
Ricciardo was axed from the junior Red Bull team VCARB earlier this season following a run of disappointing performances where he was often outdone by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
The Japanese star has fought hard in F1 since joining the team in 2021 and is now the Faenza-based outfit's longest-serving signing.
This statistic is not necessarily a merit to his talent however given that RB's purpose is to serve as a training ground for Red Bull juniors, with a promotion to the main team the end goal for Tsunoda.
Could Tsunoda switch to IndyCar?
The 24-year-old and his new team-mate Liam Lawson (Daniel Ricciardo's replacement) are now both reportedly auditioning for a seat at the main Red Bull team alongside four-time champion Max Verstappen.
Should Tsunoda be overlooked once again for this promotion however, it now seems a career in IndyCar wouldn't be considered a stretch after Honda Racing Global posted a video on social media platform 'X' of the F1 driver testing out IndyCar.
Tsunoda showed off his racing prowess and adaptability driving the championship-winning Honda-powered Indycar, with champion Scott Dixon there to offer tips and tricks.
Clearly comfortable behind the wheel, it seems Tsunoda would be well-equipped to make the switch to the American racing series, especially if Honda's involvement continues should the young Japanese star be in need of a race seat elsewhere any time soon.
👀 @yukitsunoda07 drives the championship-winning @Honda-powered Indycar! With 6x champ @scottdixon9 on hand to lend some advice 😍#F1 #IndyCar #HRC #Hybrid #VCARB pic.twitter.com/2xBhB1sA3a— Honda Racing Global (@HondaRacingGLB) November 24, 2024
