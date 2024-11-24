close global

F1 stars in DEVASTATING retirement from Las Vegas Grand Prix

A pair of drivers have retired from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the early stages, ending their weekends early.

Pierre Gasly was the first to drop out of the race, devastating the Frenchman after he qualified a stunning third on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Albon was running in P10 and a crucial points position for Williams, however a suspected power unit issue forced him to back into the pits, as Zhou Guanyu moved up the order in contention for his first points finish of the year.

More to follow...

x