F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix today (Friday, November 22), with a number of stars in contention to snatch pole position.

One man who will certainly have his eyes on that prize is Red Bull ace Max Verstappen. The three-time champion can become a four-time champ this weekend providing that he beats rival Lando Norris in the main event on Saturday night and a strong qualifying would certainly aid that push.

Verstappen and Red Bull will be keen on a strong result for another reason, too, as they look to mount a comeback in the constructors' championship. Currently, McLaren lead the way, with Ferrari and Red Bull trailing in second and third respectively.

With Mercedes looking quick in FP1 and FP2 in Las Vegas, the Silver Arrows also appear to be in the mix at the front of the grid this weekend, which should make it even more of a thrilling qualifying session.

Max Verstappen can clinch a fourth world championship in Las Vegas this weekend

Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying - Friday, November 22, 2024

The qualifying session in Las Vegas kicks off today at 10pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3).

Local time: 10pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Saturday

Central European Time: 7am Saturday

United States (EDT): 1am Saturday

United States (CDT): 12am Saturday

United States (PST): 10pm Friday

Australia (AEDT): 5pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 2pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Saturday

Japan (JST): 3pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 8am Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 8am Saturday

China (CST): 2pm Saturday

India (IST): 11:30am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 3am Saturday

Singapore(SGT): 2pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia(AST): 9am Saturday

United Arab Emirates(GST): 10am Saturday

Turkey(EEST): 9am Saturday

How to watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

