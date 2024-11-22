F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 qualifying gets underway at the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix today (Friday, November 22), with a number of stars in contention to snatch pole position.
One man who will certainly have his eyes on that prize is Red Bull ace Max Verstappen. The three-time champion can become a four-time champ this weekend providing that he beats rival Lando Norris in the main event on Saturday night and a strong qualifying would certainly aid that push.
READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
Verstappen and Red Bull will be keen on a strong result for another reason, too, as they look to mount a comeback in the constructors' championship. Currently, McLaren lead the way, with Ferrari and Red Bull trailing in second and third respectively.
With Mercedes looking quick in FP1 and FP2 in Las Vegas, the Silver Arrows also appear to be in the mix at the front of the grid this weekend, which should make it even more of a thrilling qualifying session.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying - Friday, November 22, 2024
The qualifying session in Las Vegas kicks off today at 10pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3).
Local time: 10pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Saturday
Central European Time: 7am Saturday
United States (EDT): 1am Saturday
United States (CDT): 12am Saturday
United States (PST): 10pm Friday
Australia (AEDT): 5pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 2pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 4:30pm Saturday
Japan (JST): 3pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 8am Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 8am Saturday
China (CST): 2pm Saturday
India (IST): 11:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 3am Saturday
Singapore(SGT): 2pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia(AST): 9am Saturday
United Arab Emirates(GST): 10am Saturday
Turkey(EEST): 9am Saturday
READ MORE: Hamilton makes astonishing early EXIT claim ahead of Las Vegas GP
How to watch the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Today: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- 26 minutes ago
NASCAR boss Michael Jordan in F1 link
- 56 minutes ago
Las Vegas GP announces changes for controversial race
- 1 uur geleden
F1 boss hits out at 'TERRIBLE' Las Vegas GP issue
- 2 uur geleden
Ferrari star hits TEAM-MATE at Las Vegas GP
- 3 uur geleden
The music artists performing at the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
- Today 18:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec