F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Hamilton comeback continues as Verstappen struggles again
Lewis Hamilton once again dominated practice in Las Vegas on Thursday night, in the same week he admitted considering ending his season early.
The Brit had a disastrous weekend in Brazil last time out, but has roared back into the fight with session-leading lap times in both FP1 and FP2, with his team-mate George Russell also putting in a strong showing.
Max Verstappen and Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez failed to show any pace in the chilly evening, setting the 17th and 19th fastest times respectively in a weekend where the former could seal the drivers' title.
Vegas will also be crucial for the constructors' title, with Red Bull fighting to retain their crown against Ferrari and McLaren – both of whom had significantly stronger sessions.
F1 FP2 Results: Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - 1:33.825sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.011sec
3. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.190sec
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.280sec
5. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.488sec
6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.826sec
7. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +0.861sec
8. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.973sec
9. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +0.993sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.172sec
11. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.195sec
12. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +1.396sec
13. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.426sec
14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +1.615sec
15. Liam Lawson [VCARB] - +1.846sec
16. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.940sec
17. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +2.009sec
18. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +2.043sec
19. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +2.230sec
20. Alex Albon [Williams] - +5.804sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.
