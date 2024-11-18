F1 announce 2025 change with SHOWSTOPPING new event

close global

Formula 1 has confirmed a brand new event which will be taking place in the UK next year ahead of the 2025 season.

F1 Live 75 was announced as the first event of the year to mark the sport's historic 75th anniversary, with a major schedule change to follow for all the teams and drivers next year.

The event at London’s iconic O2 Arena in will act as a season launch where fans will have the chance to see all 20 drivers, 10 teams and team principals come together for a world-first event.

For the first time in F1 history, every team — from Ferrari to Mercedes and Red Bull — will unveil their 2025 liveries in a shared live event on 18 February 2025, rather than the schedule in recent years which has seen each team scramble to pick their own date within a chosen week in February.

F1 75 Live will be Lewis Hamilton's debut in red for Ferrari

F1 announcement confirms Hamilton Ferrari debut

The announcement not only changes the schedule expected for 2025 but has also confirmed when eager fans will be able to witness Lewis Hamilton's debut with Ferrari, the seven-time champion moving to the team from Mercedes.

The special anniversary celebration has now sold out but come February, will immerse attendees in the world of F1, offering not only the thrill of livery reveals but also the chance to see the drivers and Team Principals discuss the season ahead, offering insights into their preparations and ambitions.

Key figures, including drivers and senior team officials, will take the stage for interviews, and attendees can expect top entertainment as well as surprise guest presenters, adding to the evening’s excitement.

As F1 commemorates 75 years of racing, the launch event will celebrate the sport’s evolution and its drivers’ quest for the 2025 championship.

