close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 champion MYSTIFIED after Ferrari Hamilton move

F1 champion MYSTIFIED after Ferrari Hamilton move

F1 champion MYSTIFIED after Ferrari Hamilton move

F1 champion MYSTIFIED after Ferrari Hamilton move

Former Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill has admitted he is mystified by what is going on at Ferrari following the team's announcement that they had signed Lewis Hamilton.

A bombshell was dropped on the sport in February when it was announced that the seven-time world champion would be replacing Carlos Sainz at Ferrari next season, ending his long partnership with Mercedes.

READ MORE:Danica Patrick makes 'can't fake a fan' claim in NASCAR

Since the move was announced, however, Hamilton's form has been poor, while Sainz has been delivering some consistent results for Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton did manage to claim his 104th career race victory last time out at the British Grand Prix, however, in a stunning return to the top step of the podium for the first time since December 2021.

READ MORE: Mercedes star BEGS for changes to keep F1 title battle open

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Carlos Sainz is still looking to secure his F1 future

Hill confused by Ferrari decisions

Hamilton currently sits eighth in the drivers' championship, one point behind team-mate George Russell. Ferrari's drivers, meanwhile, sit third and fourth in the championship, with Leclerc leading his team-mate Sainz by four points. However, Sainz missed a race through appendicitis surgery, which halted his run of podiums to start the 2024 season.

Questions have been asked as to whether Ferrari are replacing the right driver, with Leclerc's form taking a nosedive since he claimed his only victory of the season at the Monaco GP in May.

Now, 1996 champion Hill has uttered his confusion at Ferrari's decision to ditch Sainz instead of Leclerc for the incoming Hamilton, yet failing to alter the team dynamic to match this huge decision.

“What’s happening is a mystery to me," he told the F1 Nation podcast.

Damon Hill won the 1996 Formula 1 world championship

"Carlos Sainz seems to be getting out of situations better and doing more than Leclerc with the material at his disposal. Yet Charles is the driver who will stay. I don’t understand what’s happening at Ferrari.

“Leclerc is certainly not receiving much help from the team. But he also seems a bit confused and I don't understand why.

"Instead, Carlos gives the impression of taking control of the situation. He imposes himself more, he is the one who says what to do. Perhaps this gives the strategists more confidence, something they don't perceive with Charles."

READ MORE: Ferrari suffer Newey 'REJECTION' with British teams poised to swoop

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc George Russell
Hamilton set for new role as Mercedes star announces MAJOR move
F1 Social

Hamilton set for new role as Mercedes star announces MAJOR move

  • Yesterday 05:00
Wolff lavishes potential Hamilton replacement after STUNNING display
Latest F1 News

Wolff lavishes potential Hamilton replacement after STUNNING display

  • July 15, 2024 17:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Ferrari rivals receive Newey BOOST as major concerns raised

  • 10 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion MYSTIFIED after Ferrari Hamilton move

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo opens up on biggest 'FRUSTRATION' amid F1 2024 struggles

  • Today 01:00
Latest F1 News

F1 team set to make 'IMMINENT' driver signing announcement

  • Yesterday 23:00
Latest F1 News

Leclerc issues WARNING to 'struggling' Ferrari star

  • Yesterday 21:00
F1 News & Gossip

F1 rival given DRIVE in Perez's Red Bull

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x