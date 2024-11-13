IndyCar team seeking 'BILLIONAIRE' investment ahead of 2025

Dale Coyne is seeking fresh investment at Dale Coyne Racing ahead of the 2025 season.

Coyne is keen to get fresh financial muscle on board in an attempt to strengthen his team's current position and their future.

Offering an insight into what that fresh financial power could bring, Coyne told Racer: “It brings a few things to the table,"

"If you have an investor who has the passion for the sport, if you have a billionaire investor, like a lot of teams have a billionaire investor, this is a game of golf to them, and to me, it’s everything I do.

"But they can backstop the budget. They have relationships and a network to find sponsors that I don’t have. That’s valued. The charter has opened the door for all this, big time.”

Toby Sowery was one of many drivers to race for Dale Coyne Racing in 2024

How did Dale Coyne Racing perform in 2024?

Future investment could potentially add to their wins tally, too, with six victories in their history.

Unfortunately, in 2024, the team were nowhere near getting a race win with either of their two cars.

The #18 car was predominantly driven by Jack Harvey in 2024, but the best result the Brit could manage was a P13 in the season finale at Nashville.

Now this is cool! Our @InvstLLC is out on display at the Carmel car show today!!



If you’re here take a pic of the car, tag us below and let’s do a bunch of giveaways 🔥 @DaleCoyneRacing @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/hWqAwHCt8h — Jack Harvey (@jack_harvey93) September 7, 2024

P13 was also the best result that the #51 Dale Coyne Racing car achieved, too, with Toby Sowery at the wheel in Mid-Ohio.

Across the two cars, a whopping nine drivers were given an opportunity in 2024, something the team would also surely hope to streamline if fresh investment came on board.

