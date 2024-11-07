close global

Ferrari star announces INCREDIBLE IndyCar switch

A Ferrari star has announced an incredible switch to IndyCar for the 2025 season where they will race for PREMA.

The Italian-outfit revealed earlier this year that they would be fielding a team in IndyCar for the 2025 season, alongside their other entries in Formula 2 and 3.

PREMA kickstarted the career of F1 stars such as Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri, who both achieved championship success with the team in F2.

The team will partner with Chevrolet when they enter IndyCar, and have elected to support their former drivers for their two full-time entries.

PREMA are best known for competing in F2 and F3
Callum Ilott has already been announced for PREMA's 2025 IndyCar lineup

Who will race for Prema in 2025?

Callum Ilott will return to PREMA in IndyCar next year, last racing with the team in 2017 where he achieved six wins and 11 podium finishes in the F3 European Championship.

PREMA have finally completed their lineup, and have announced that Ferrari reserve driver, Robert Shwartzman, will compete alongside Ilott next season, also returning to the team where he enjoyed success in his F2 and F3 career.

The 25-year-old achieved six wins and 14 podium finishes in two seasons with PREMA in F2, and was vice-champion in 2021 just behind team-mate Piastri.

Robert Shwartzman currently serves as a Ferrari reserve driver

“I’m definitely very, very excited to be back at PREMA to start a new adventure in INDYCAR," Shwartzman said.

"Everything will be new to us and there will be many challenges, but it will also be a lot of fun and a lot of work at the same time. I think a very successful future lies ahead for us.

"IndyCar is a very competitive series with so many strong drivers, and I’m looking forward to the racing, as it looks really cool.

“I have never driven on ovals and to master them, it will be a completely new challenge. However, with PREMA we achieved a lot in the past, and I think that my F1 and endurance experience will be helpful to make us evolve fast and get up to speed quickly.”

Ferrari Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri IndyCar Prema
