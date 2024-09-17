New IndyCar team Prema SIGN former Ferrari driver for 2025
Prema Racing have announced the signing of former Ferrari junior star Callum Ilott ahead of their entry to the IndyCar grid in 2025.
Ilott also previously raced in IndyCar itself, competing for Juncos Hollinger Racing full-time in 2022 and 2023.
The British driver also completed two races early in the 2024 season for Arrow McLaren, including the Indianapolis 500.
The rest of Ilott's 2024 has been taken up competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Team Hertz Jota.
In that series, Ilott drives a Porsche 963 Hypercar, with his best result having been a win at the 2024 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
PREMA sign Callum Ilott
Of course, having come through the junior ranks in Europe, this is not the first time that PREMA and Ilott have joined forces.
The Brit previously raced for the team in Formula 3 in 2017 where he won six races and achieved eleven podium finishes.
Ilott went on to test Formula 1 machinery for Alfa Romeo and also serve as Ferrari's test driver having been a part of their junior driver academy.
In a press release, Ilott explained: “It’s an incredible opportunity to experience INDYCAR with PREMA, their first steps in the series and in the U.S.,”
“What an amazing chance. I love the racing, I love these cars, and I love the team, so it’s great to be back to what they call the Italian family home.
"It’s going to be something special to build off, a lot of hard work, but I’m excited to join the team and see what we can do together.”
