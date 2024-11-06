Ricciardo F1 future given MAJOR update following 2025 lineup announcement
Daniel Ricciardo's Formula 1 future has been provided a major update following a huge announcement.
The 35-year-old was axed by his VCARB team in September, following a 2024 season in which he was largely outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.
This was despite the Australian being tipped to make a return to Red Bull for a lot of the season, with Sergio Perez struggling for form with the main team. However, Red Bull decided to give Liam Lawson a go in the VCARB instead.
Has Ricciardo run out of options?
Having joined the squad midway through 2023, the Honey Badger had his sights set on securing a return to Red Bull, with whom he starred early in his career.
Given the ongoing struggles of Sergio Perez at the defending constructors' champions this season, Ricciardo emerged as a surprise contender to take his position.
However, Red Bull boss Christian Horner poured cold water on that prospect during the summer break, insisting that he would continue to back the Mexican.
And Ricciardo's disappointment was compounded within weeks as he found himself without a team for the remainder of the year.
The eight-time race winner has received a number of interesting proposals from motorsport series bosses across the world, and won't be short on options as he considers his next move.
Ricciardo - who has been offered an ambassadorial role with Red Bull - hasn't given much away regarding his future in the subsequent weeks, but appears to be enjoying life away from the spotlight so far.
And following the news that another place on the 2025 grid has now been filled, the former McLaren star's chances of a sensational comeback next season are all but over.
With Gabriel Bortoleto set to partner Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next season, just one seat remains vacant - at his most recent employers - going into next year.
Lawson has performed well in his three outings to date alongside team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, finishing in the points on two occasions, and appears in prime position to be handed a long-term deal.
