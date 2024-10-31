Mexican GP CONFIRM talks for IndyCar race

The Mexican Grand Prix promoter Alejandro Soberón has confirmed that talks are underway for Mexico City to host an IndyCar race.

It was NASCAR that first announced they would be racing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in 2025, the home of F1’s Mexican GP, and crucially before their rival racing series.

Mexican-born IndyCar star Pato O’Ward has previously called for the series to organise a race in his home country, and has blasted their leadership for not introducing a race before NASCAR.

O'Ward, who appeared at the Mexican GP for an FP1 session with McLaren, proved his appeal to local audiences, and may have swayed IndyCar perception about hosting a race in the country.

Will we see IndyCar in Mexico?

As NASCAR prepares to race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguezin in June next year, it has been reported that IndyCar have entered talks with the Mexican GP to host a race, and could have a place on their schedule as soon as 2026.

“We've been in discussions with IndyCar,” said Alejandro Soberón, the president of Mexico City GP promoter CIE according to Motorsport.com.

“They were here before in Mexico. Next year, NASCAR is coming to Mexico. They're going outside the United States for the first time. There's a lot of excitement. It's a completely different type of race and championship.”

“We have set up conversations with IndyCar in January to think about 2026.

"Of course, Pato is a big factor in all that.”

