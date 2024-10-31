F1 confirm Las Vegas GP EXCLUSIVE in stunning announcement

Formula 1 have revealed a stunning exclusive in a major announcement ahead of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

November is set to see the second edition of the race take place after it was introduced to the F1 calendar last year.

2023's Las Vegas GP was won by Red Bull star Max Verstappen as the Dutchman fended off Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on his way to securing a third consecutive world championship.

This year, Verstappen looks to face a considerable task if he is to repeat that success, with McLaren's Lando Norris battling him in the championship, and Ferrari having shown pace in both cars over the last two races.

The Las Vegas GP was added to the F1 calendar in 2023

F1 reveal stunning exclusive

Ahead of this year's event, as well as getting to see what should be some incredibly exciting on-track action, spectators in Vegas have the chance to bag themselves an exclusive.

That is because Formula 1 have announced the release of their Las Vegas GP merchandise, with some items only available in person at the track.

This includes the 'vintage collection', which 'features retro-styled art giving a new breath of visuals' to the race, as well as 'Peanuts'.

The combo you didn't know you needed: Snoopy and the Peanuts gang match up with #F1 for some Las Vegas merch! pic.twitter.com/p5a2JMCcEL — Jon Noble (@NobleF1) October 28, 2024

Formula 1 has partnered with Peanuts for the race in an exclusive range, with clothing set to be available in the F1 Las Vegas Hub and at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience that features original art of Snoopy and his Peanuts gang.

Elsewhere, in the F1 Las Vegas Hub and the Paddock Club Merch Shop, special Vegas Golden Knights-themed merchandise is also set to feature, celebrating the local hockey team.

Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of F1 and the Las Vegas GP explained: “The 2024 merchandise collection captures the excitement of this year’s race, ranging from the playful charm of Peanuts®, Las Vegas’ own Vegas Golden Knights and Las Vegas Raiders, and the sleek aesthetic of Malbon Golf,”

“Some of these items are truly one-of-a-kind and celebrate the spirit of the event and the local Las Vegas community.”

