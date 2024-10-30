close global

Ricciardo gets Red Bull lifeline as OFFER revealed

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a Red Bull lifeline after team principal Christian Horner confirmed there was an offer there for him to remain a part of the team.

The popular Australian lost his seat in Formula 1 last month, with Visa Cash App RB firing the 35-year-old after a season of inconsistent and underwhelming performances.

Ricciardo has been replaced by former Red Bull reserve and junior driver Liam Lawson, with the Kiwi having ruffled some feathers since his arrival in the paddock.

Daniel Ricciardo waved goodbye to F1 after the Singapore GP
Liam Lawson has since replaced Daniel Ricciardo

Will Ricciardo race in F1 again?

Ever since Lawson was confirmed as the Aussie's replacement, questions have remained over what the future holds for Ricciardo.

Alternative racing series have expressed their interest in the 35-year-old, with Australian Supercars Championship chief Shane Howard revealing that he would ‘welcome Ricciardo with open arms’ to the series.

Meanwhile, NASCAR and IndyCar options have also been discussed.

However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has provided his former driver with a fresh offer following his axe which could allow him to continue with the team.

Speaking at the US GP, Horner warned Ricciardo that he would be a long-time retired, reaffirming some sort of ambassadorial offer.

Christian Horner would like Daniel Ricciardo to continue with Red Bull

“Daniel grew up with Red Bull. He's taking some time out at the moment, but he'd be very welcome anytime to be part of whatever role he's elected to want to get involved in,” Horner said.

“He has a massive profile, and you're a long-time retired.

"So, if he chose to want to get involved in some activities in the US in any way, it's something we'd be very open to.”

