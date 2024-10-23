Verstappen's 'UNFAIR' antics prompt discussion of F1 rule change

Max Verstappen's battle alongside Lando Norris at the US Grand Prix has called into question the fairness of his racing antics.

As the pair battled for the lead during the closing stages of the race in Austin, both drivers went off track and has opened the debate of how the FIA applies the racing rules.

"This question goes to the heart of the debate over the rights and wrongs of the defining incident of the United States Grand Prix," Benson explained in response to a query from a fan on the BBC Sport website.

The incident occurred when Norris attempted to overtake Verstappen around the outside of Turn 12.

Although Norris gained an advantage by staying ahead, he was later handed a five-second penalty, demoting him behind Verstappen.

Verstappen finished P3 ahead of Norris due to the Brit's five-second time penalty

McLaren’s frustration with Verstappen's defence

Norris and McLaren argued that he was forced off the track by Verstappen, who left him no room to complete the manoeuvre safely.

Benson broke down the disagreement: "Norris and McLaren's view is that he went off the track only because he was forced there by Verstappen."

Verstappen’s defenders, including Red Bull, saw the penalty as justified, contending that Norris had gained an advantage by leaving the track.

Benson believes Red Bull and Verstappen "felt it was a 'slam-dunk' penalty."

McLaren, however, see Verstappen’s actions as part of a wider issue with how he defends his position.

According to Benson, McLaren believe that Verstappen regularly pushes the limits of fair racing by moving wide to force drivers off the track.

“McLaren are essentially saying Verstappen is 'gaming' the rules — driving to the letter, but in a manner many would consider not fair racing," Benson explained.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris at the United States Grand Prix

The FIA’s overtaking guidelines under fire

At the heart of this debate is the FIA's overtaking guidelines, which are not publicly available but dictate that a driver on the outside must have their front axle alongside their rival's car at the apex to be given room.

The stewards ruled that Norris was not far enough alongside Verstappen at the apex of Turn 12, meaning Verstappen was entitled to use the full width of the track.

But McLaren contest this interpretation, and as Benson reported, they believe Verstappen is exploiting a loophole in the rules.

"McLaren's argument is this was an example of a standard operating procedure of Verstappen," wrote Benson.

"Throw his car up the inside and force the other driver wide - when he is defending, which is essentially unfair."

Verstappen extended his lead over Norris to 57 points at the US Grand Prix

This incident is not the first time Verstappen’s driving has led to calls for penalties. Benson pointed out that a similar situation occurred in Brazil in 2021 when Verstappen pushed Lewis Hamilton off track at high speed.

Despite the danger, Verstappen escaped a penalty, a decision that many within the sport criticised.

Benson noted that McLaren believes Verstappen did not comply with these regulations in Austin, but this argument was ultimately dismissed by the stewards.

As F1 heads into the Mexican Grand Prix, discussions about Verstappen’s tactics and the FIA’s rules are expected to intensify.

Benson suggested that this could lead to rule revisions: "It is expected the drivers will discuss some of these issues in their briefing at the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend."

With Verstappen’s approach making him incredibly difficult to overtake, particularly around the outside, teams like McLaren are pressing for the FIA to ensure fairer racing in the future.

