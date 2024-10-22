IndyCar announces EXCITING new deal for 2026

IndyCar have announced an exciting change following a deal with the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Roger Penske for 2026.

The Team Penske owner and has entered a partnership with Jones that will provide IndyCar with a brand new street racing spectacle - the Arlington Grand Prix.

Penske and Jones’ relationship goes all the way back to 2006, where the team boss helped bring the NFL Super Bowl to Detroit, a test run that allowed Jones to land the Super Bowl in 2011 for Dallas.

In collaboration with baseball team the Texas Rangers, the Arlington Grand Prix is scheduled to debut in March 2026 with a new street track built at the Texas Live! entertainment venue.

Roger Penske and Jerry Jones have helped introduce the Arlington Grand Prix

What will the Arlington Grand Prix look like?

The 2.73-mile street circuit will feature 14 challenging turns, a double-sided pit lane, and a unique horseshoe-style carousel, and is tipped to be the longest on the IndyCar schedule.

NFL, baseball and IndyCar stars came together to announce the new deal, with iconic names such as the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders, Texas Rangers' Six Shooters Squad and IndyCar stars Alex Palou and Josef Newgarden all present to herald in the race.

The 2017 and 2019 IndyCar Champion, Newgarden, revealed his excitement over the new race, and believed it could achieve the same status as iconic events such as the Indy 500.

Josef Newgarden believes Grand Prix of Arlington could become a major IndyCar event

"When I was a young kid and I wanted to be a race car driver, I dreamed of winning iconic events like the Indianapolis 500,” Newgarden said.

“And I think the Grand Prix of Arlington will be one of those events that you want to circle that you have to win every single year.

"It's an honor for us to come race here in Arlington, to be a part of an iconic brand like the Cowboys and the Rangers."

