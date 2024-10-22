Red Bull tipped to FIRE Perez ahead of Mexican GP

Red Bull have been tipped to replace underperforming star Sergio Perez ahead of his home race in Mexico this weekend.

It was another underwhelming weekend for Red Bull's second driver at the United States Grand Prix, finishing seventh in the race and ninth in the sprint.

Unfortunately, this meant that McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors standings remains strong, with the papaya-colored team 40 points ahead of Red Bull in second.

Perez's performances have been in question for some time, and, in a sensational verdict, a former F1 race winner has now tipped the team to replace him ahead of his home race.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have seen Red Bull drop to second in the constructors standings

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have put McLaren top of the constructors standings

Will Red Bull replace Sergio Perez?

That verdict was delivered by Johnny Herbert, who appeared in F1 over 150 times during the 90s, winning three grands prix during that time.

Herbert believes that Perez may not be in the cockpit come this weekend, citing Ferrari's re-emergence as a contender in the constructors' championship as a major cause for Red Bull concern.

"Red Bull are potentially going to lose second place in the constructors' because they've only got one man doing the job again," he told Genting Casinos.

"Sergio is delivering but not quite delivering enough, so do they replace him now? I think yes, if they’re trying to keep that second place in the constructors.

"Whether they have the cojones to do it before Sergio Perez’s home race in Mexico is the question - I'd say yes, because of the way the constructors is playing out at the moment.

Johnny Herbert believes Perez's time at Red Bull may be up

"Maybe they will keep Perez in Mexico and then make the call for Brazil. They need to do it sooner rather than later if they are going to do it, but it should have happened earlier."

During the summer break earlier this season, there was talk that Perez could be replaced by Daniel Ricciardo, who was then driving for VCARB.

Now, however, Ricciardo has lost his place in F1 due to his own underperformance, with Herbert tipping the man who outshone Ricciardo for large parts of 2024 to take Perez's Red Bull place.

"It’s Yuki Tsunoda who should come in," Herbert added.

"I think Yuki has done a brilliant job this year. He's very consistent as well.

"Being up against Max is a very tough job, but I think from his consistency I see, maybe he won't be as quick as Max, but I think he'll be not too far behind."

