F1 announces EXCLUSIVE partnership for US Grand Prix
F1 have announced a new partnership exclusively for the United States Grand Prix weekend in Austin.
The series returns to the Circuit of the Americas after nearly a month between the last race in Singapore, with the sprint also making its first appearance since the Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
Max Verstappen currently leads Lando Norris in the drivers’ standings, with 52-points separating them and six races remaining to decide who will claim the 2024 title.
The US Grand Prix kicks off this weekend on Friday, October 18 where the drivers will only have one practice session to get to grips with the resurfaced track at COTA, before they head into Sprint qualifying.
F1 teams up with college football for ‘Texas Takeover’
Alongside the sprint weekend, US sports fans will also have another major sporting match-up to enjoy in Austin, when the Texas Longhorns face the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 19.
F1, college football and their US broadcast partner, ESPN, are set to create a ‘Texas Takeover’, with some of the drivers heading to the University of Texas campus, whilst football stars will be welcomed at COTA.
Over the weekend, ESPN will feature on-site broadcasts showcasing the crossover of the two sports, with the idea of introducing fans of each sport to the other.
“When we came up with the concept of collaborating with ESPN and college football on a Texas Takeover, we knew it would be a fantastic opportunity to unite sports lovers and introduce F1 and college football to one another’s respective fans,” Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation at Formula 1, said.
“The programming over the weekend is going to have something for everyone, from features on Good Morning America and Elle Duncan, to in-depth coverage from SportsCentre and College Gameday, as well as activations both on-site in Austin and around the US. It’s truly a sports fan’s dream weekend.”
