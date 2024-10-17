F1 team reveal EXCITING partnership before US Grand Prix

McLaren have revealed a new partnership in the gap between the Singapore Grand Prix and this week's USGP.

Formula 1 has taken a break of nearly a month since teams and drivers last took to the track, with a few changes in the meantime.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from Visa Cash App RB after Singapore, with Liam Lawson replacing the Aussie star for the remainder of the season.

The 35-year-old’s former team, McLaren also extended their lead at the top of the constructors’ standings by 41 points, and have a chance to claim not one but two races wins away from Red Bull as they head into the Sprint weekend.

McLaren won with Lando Norris last time out in Singapore

Not only do McLaren have the chance to claim the constructors’ title in 2024, but Lando Norris is also in hot pursuit of Max Verstappen in the drivers’ championship.

The pair are separated by 52-points, with the axed Ricciardo stealing the fastest lap point off Norris in a final farewell to the team in Singapore.

Even if Norris wins every race from now until Abu Dhabi, if Verstappen finishes second that stolen point could crucially award the Dutchman the title.

McLaren’s recent success has attracted attention from sponsors, with T-Mobile joining the team in an exclusive partnership.

T-Mobile has signed as an official partner and as the team’s exclusive 5G partner in the US which will start in Austin, with their branding included in the design og Norris’ and Piastri’s cars from this weekend.

“We are delighted to welcome T-Mobile to the McLaren Racing family,” McLaren Co-Chief Commercial Officer Matt Dennington said.

“As our US fan base continues to grow, it is great to be able to work with more partners that will help us increase our presence and ability to activate with our fans in these regions.”

