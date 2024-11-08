McLaren confirm driver leaving to join RIVALS in 2025

McLaren have confirmed that an exciting young prospect on their books will drive in Formula 1 next season - but for a rival team.

The British team have stunned the sport with their complete turnaround in performance over the last 18 months, and appear in pole position for a constructors' championship win.

READ MORE: Hamilton's F1 retirement 'ALREADY decided'

Spearheaded by driving duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, McLaren have been the surprise package, outperforming reigning champions Red Bull as well as Ferrari and Mercedes.

Should they go on to finish the job, the squad will celebrate its first championship victory since 1998.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have taken McLaren to the top of the standings

F2 leader Gabriel Bortoleto will make the move to Sauber next season

Young star set for Sauber switch

But while the future looks bright for the Silverstone-based outfit, one of their promising drivers has decided to embark on a new challenge in the sport as he looks forward to lining up for Sauber in 2025.

Nico Hulkenberg was confirmed as one half of their driver lineup earlier this year, and speculation over who would team up with the German has grabbed much of the headlines.

Now, following the news that the Swiss team - who will transition to Audi in 2026 - will release current pairing Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu, the name of the man to step up has been revealed as McLaren's Gabriel Bortoleto.

Bortoleto will team up with veteran Nico Hulkenberg in 2025

READ MORE: Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1's NEW driver signing

The Brazilian F2 racer had been part of the McLaren Driver Development programme, and has demonstrated his quality throughout this campaign.

With just two races remaining, he leads the drivers' standings in the second tier and is closing in on an impressive championship victory.

Aged just 20, he is tipped to achieve big things in the sport, and will move on with the blessings of his current employers, who paid tribute to their starlet on social media.

All the best for the future, @gabortoleto85. 🧡



Gabriel Bortoleto will be released from the McLaren Driver Development programme at the end of the 2024 season to pursue a new opportunity in his career. pic.twitter.com/Wg0Y2ZxucR — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 6, 2024

READ MORE: Hamilton makes MASSIVE demand of F1 boss on live TV

Related