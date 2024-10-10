Hamilton confesses LOVE for US snack

close global

Lewis Hamilton has confessed his love for a US snack as the champion announces a major switch.

The seven-time world champion announced his move to Ferrari earlier this year, and will debut with the team in 2025 after a disappointing stint at Mercedes since 2022.

After achieving six world titles with Mercedes, the 2022 regulation changes ended their dominance as they fell behind their rivals Red Bull.

As a result Hamilton endured a 945-day winless streak, which finally ended with an emotional win at Silverstone earlier this year.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari next year
Lewis Hamilton took an emotional win at this year's British GP

Can Lewis Hamilton win a world title at Ferrari?

When Hamilton arrives at Ferrari he will be looking to achieve a record-breaking eighth world title, as he learns to adapt to a completely different team.

However, one constant throughout Hamilton’s F1 career has been his four legged friend and bulldog, Roscoe, who has been seen alongside the champion in the paddock since 2013.

In a recent Instagram post, Hamilton revealed that Roscoe had followed his owner in his plant-based diet, and his support for a new vegan dog food range.

The British star discussed Roscoe’s health, alongside his own where Hamilton revealed his love for a US snack.

"I try not to snack a lot when I’m in training, but I do love vegan jerky now and then,” he said to People magazine.

“You can get the best ones in the US, so I try and stock up when I’m over there! Otherwise, I just try and snack on fruit and vegetables."

"I’m happiest when the plate in front of me looks like a rainbow."

F1 Standings

