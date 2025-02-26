Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari EXIT bombshell on the eve of pre-season testing
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has offered the latest update on when he could retire from the sport just days ahead of 2025 pre-season testing.
The Brit is set to hit the track in Bahrain for three days of pre-season preparation this week ahead of the season opener in Australia in mid-March.
The Scuderia had a much stronger year, finishing a close second behind McLaren in the constructors' title and pushing on in the second half of the season as their upgrade packages took effect.
Ferrari will hope to have taken a further step over the winter, too, which could allow Hamilton to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship.
Lewis Hamilton retirement bombshell
Hamilton has been greeted like a hero in his early appearances in the famous red of the Italian team and now, he has insisted that he's not planning to be one-and-done in his age-40 season.
He's also played down the idea that he remains quixotically fixated on the idea of breaking Michael Schumacher's long-standing record of seven world championships, saying he's aiming not for his "eighth title, but my first title with Ferrari."
Speaking to the media ahead of the week's work, he declared: "If I were lucky enough to win another title, which is of course what we are working towards, I don't see myself as ready to stop yet."
