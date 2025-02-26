Lewis Hamilton issues Ferrari EXIT bombshell on the eve of pre-season testing

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has offered the latest update on when he could retire from the sport just days ahead of 2025 pre-season testing.

The Brit is set to hit the track in Bahrain for three days of pre-season preparation this week ahead of the season opener in Australia in mid-March.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times, schedule and TV channels

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton hints at Ferrari 'MAGIC' ahead of F1 testing

The Scuderia had a much stronger year, finishing a close second behind McLaren in the constructors' title and pushing on in the second half of the season as their upgrade packages took effect.

Ferrari will hope to have taken a further step over the winter, too, which could allow Hamilton to challenge for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

READ MORE: Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch

Hamilton received a huge welcome at the F1 75 launch in London

Fans went to great lengths to see Hamilton's first drive in red

Lewis Hamilton retirement bombshell

Hamilton has been greeted like a hero in his early appearances in the famous red of the Italian team and now, he has insisted that he's not planning to be one-and-done in his age-40 season.

He's also played down the idea that he remains quixotically fixated on the idea of breaking Michael Schumacher's long-standing record of seven world championships, saying he's aiming not for his "eighth title, but my first title with Ferrari."

Speaking to the media ahead of the week's work, he declared: "If I were lucky enough to win another title, which is of course what we are working towards, I don't see myself as ready to stop yet."

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo F1 RETURN verdict emerges

Related