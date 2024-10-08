Ricciardo gets cosy in career SWITCH with new ‘team'

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been spending time with a new 'team’ in what could be a nod to a career change for the Australian star.

The Red Bull junior team that Ricciardo drove for announced the 35-year-old had been dropped by the team after the Singapore Grand Prix, with youngster Liam Lawson replacing him for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Ricciardo was initially tipped to replace a struggling Sergio Perez at Red Bull, however he failed to prove successful against team-mate Yuki Tsunoda and butchered this opportunity.

Not only did Ricciardo fail to dominate Tsunoda, but the Japanese driver was the individual who has delivered consistently for RB, and was rewarded with a contract for next season whilst Ricciardo appears to be out of the sport for good.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from F1 after the Singapore GP

Will Daniel Ricciardo drive again after F1 exit?

Since leaving F1, there has been increased speculation about what the fan favorite will do next with his career.

America has always embraced Ricciardo, whose charming personality attracted fans to the sport through the popular Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive.

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has tipped Ricciardo for a role in front of the camera after his axing, whether that be for the media or for a documentary, with the star currently co-producing F1 comedy series Downforce.

Reports have also claimed Ricciardo could race elsewhere, either through a return home to Australia for the Supercars Championship or to emulate his hero Dale Earnhardt in NASCAR.

Daniel Ricciardo's next career move is eagerly anticipated by fans in the states

However, Ricciardo has recently been spotted by fans on social media with a new group; the Gypsy Tales podcast team, who previously labelled him: "the biggest fan of Supercross in the Formula 1 paddock".

A video circulating on social media depicted Ricciardo smiling as he was dressed in racing gear helping someone get on a motocross bike in a caption that read “team effort @gypsytalespodcast @coreywilson @danielricciardo.”

Ricciardo also appeared with American motocross racer Adam Cianciarulo, on his Instagram dressed in a racing suit in a caption that read “Rode pit bikes for 8 hours yesterday, and it was glorious.”

Regardless of Ricciardo’s next career move, he remains popular across the world despite his exit from F1 and hasn't ruled out a transition to two wheels just yet.

