Red Bull chief suggests Ricciardo could RETIRE
Red Bull chief suggests Ricciardo could RETIRE
Daniel Ricciardo's racing days could be over - that is according to a senior figure within Red Bull's Formula 1 outfit.
Ricciardo has lost his place on the F1 grid after being given the chop by Visa Cash App RB in late September.
READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal
The popular Australian will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remaining six rounds of the year, with the young Kiwi set to be evaluated ahead of potentially being given a full-time seat on the grid for 2025.
Ricciardo, meanwhile, has very limited options if he wants to stay on the F1 grid in 2025, although he is said to have received offers already.
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
READ MORE: Hamilton facing huge Ferrari SHOCK as 2025 expectations revealed
Will Daniel Ricciardo retire?
One offer that Ricciardo has had is from Red Bull, who are keen to keep the popular star in-house in some sort of ambassadorial capacity.
Whether or not Ricciardo goes for this, or indeed races again is not certain, though, according to Marko.
"We have had a conversation and it is clear that we are interested," explained Marko to Motorsport Total.
"He is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers, especially in the United States.
"But he wants time to consider his entire future. I don't think he will enter any other racing category. And, on the other hand, if he is no longer actively racing, will he still want these PR activities at all?
"Ricciardo also has a lot of money in the bank and I would say it is a life decision for him to decide how he wants to shape his future life."
READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Jordan wants SWIFT resolution as latest on NASCAR lawsuit revealed
- 59 minutes ago
Steiner declares Hamilton eight-time champion as FIA branded ‘S*** SHOW’
- 2 uur geleden
Horner tips Ricciardo for HUGE career move after Red Bull firing
- 3 uur geleden
Red Bull chief suggests Ricciardo could RETIRE
- Yesterday 23:00
NASCAR chaos ensues at Talladega after MONSTROUS 28-CAR wreck
- Yesterday 21:00
McLaren star announces deal with PREMA for 2025
- Yesterday 19:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec