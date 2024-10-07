Red Bull chief suggests Ricciardo could RETIRE

Daniel Ricciardo's racing days could be over - that is according to a senior figure within Red Bull's Formula 1 outfit.

Ricciardo has lost his place on the F1 grid after being given the chop by Visa Cash App RB in late September.

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

The popular Australian will be replaced by Liam Lawson for the remaining six rounds of the year, with the young Kiwi set to be evaluated ahead of potentially being given a full-time seat on the grid for 2025.

Ricciardo, meanwhile, has very limited options if he wants to stay on the F1 grid in 2025, although he is said to have received offers already.

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

Daniel Ricciardo lost his F1 seat in late September

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson has been promoted to VCARB

READ MORE: Hamilton facing huge Ferrari SHOCK as 2025 expectations revealed

Will Daniel Ricciardo retire?

One offer that Ricciardo has had is from Red Bull, who are keen to keep the popular star in-house in some sort of ambassadorial capacity.

Whether or not Ricciardo goes for this, or indeed races again is not certain, though, according to Marko.

"We have had a conversation and it is clear that we are interested," explained Marko to Motorsport Total.

Helmut Marko has been one of Ricciardo's fiercest critics this season

"He is one of the most popular Formula 1 drivers, especially in the United States.

"But he wants time to consider his entire future. I don't think he will enter any other racing category. And, on the other hand, if he is no longer actively racing, will he still want these PR activities at all?

"Ricciardo also has a lot of money in the bank and I would say it is a life decision for him to decide how he wants to shape his future life."

READ MORE: Haas F1 star reveals HUGE admiration for IndyCar with 2025 drive unconfirmed

Related