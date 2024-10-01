Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed
Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed
NASCAR's answer to the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive has been confirmed to be making a comeback for a second season.
The documentary-style show follows the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series as they battle it out to take home the 2024 championship.
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
The show will air on Netflix in 2025, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed.
This announcement follows the success of the first season, which adhered to the popular format of Netflix's hit Formula 1 series 'Drive to Survive' which gave fans behind-the-scenes access to the stars.
Netflix also produced similar sports shows that followed a Rugby series; 'Six Nations: Full Contact' and a Golfing edition 'Full Swing'.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
What is next for NASCAR: Full Speed?
The teams behind the project; NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures, confirmed another season was on the way with a partnership between the two brands also announced.
'Full Speed Entertainment' aims to produce a variety of premium racing content, ranging from documentaries to special events.
Connor Schell, the CEO and founder of Words + Pictures, said: "I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our partnership with NASCAR with Full Speed Entertainment."
"The first season of Full Speed was a really rewarding project for our company, and it was a thrill to work side-by-side with NASCAR Studios every step of the way.
"The opportunity to bring audiences more great racing content and collaborate with NASCAR opens a wealth of possibilities we can’t wait to get working on."
READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR set to lose HUGE sponsor ahead of 2025
- 27 minutes ago
F1 star blasts FIA for EMBARRASSING Verstappen punishment
- 2 uur geleden
Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed
- Today 15:00
Jos Verstappen ANGER at son following race loss exposed
- Today 05:00
Hamlin tears into NASCAR crew after 'HORRIBLE' day
- Today 03:00
Red Bull 'FORCED' Ricciardo change
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec