Netflix NASCAR Drive to Survive series comeback confirmed

NASCAR's answer to the hit Netflix series Drive to Survive has been confirmed to be making a comeback for a second season.

The documentary-style show follows the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series as they battle it out to take home the 2024 championship.

The show will air on Netflix in 2025, although a specific release date is yet to be confirmed.

This announcement follows the success of the first season, which adhered to the popular format of Netflix's hit Formula 1 series 'Drive to Survive' which gave fans behind-the-scenes access to the stars.

Netflix also produced similar sports shows that followed a Rugby series; 'Six Nations: Full Contact' and a Golfing edition 'Full Swing'.

Kyle Larson currently leads the Nascar Cup standings

What is next for NASCAR: Full Speed?

The teams behind the project; NASCAR Studios and Words + Pictures, confirmed another season was on the way with a partnership between the two brands also announced.

'Full Speed Entertainment' aims to produce a variety of premium racing content, ranging from documentaries to special events.

Connor Schell, the CEO and founder of Words + Pictures, said: "I couldn’t be more excited to be expanding our partnership with NASCAR with Full Speed Entertainment."

"The first season of Full Speed was a really rewarding project for our company, and it was a thrill to work side-by-side with NASCAR Studios every step of the way.

"The opportunity to bring audiences more great racing content and collaborate with NASCAR opens a wealth of possibilities we can’t wait to get working on."

