Ricciardo tipped for STUNNING NASCAR move as 'offers' revealed
Daniel Ricciardo has been tipped to make a stunning switch to NASCAR, following his Formula 1 exit.
Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at Visa Cash App RB for the final six races of the season, and likely beyond, following a season of poor performances.
It will likely spell the end of fan favorite Ricciardo's career, which has spanned 14 seasons with eight career victories and 32 podiums achieved.
Following his recent departure from Red Bull’s sister team, F1 commentator Alex Jacques has revealed that Ricciardo is already attracting 'offers aplenty' for media work, as well as suggesting a NASCAR run could be on the cards.
Ricciardo 2025 offers
Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast with former Red Bull driver David Coulthard, Jacques highlighted the widespread interest in the charismatic Australian, particularly from broadcasters keen to leverage Ricciardo’s personality and popularity.
"I know he’s got offers aplenty already," Jacques said.
"I think the media work is going to be nailed on for him. I think he’ll be back in a Formula 1 paddock at some point.
Jacques also speculated that Ricciardo’s love for NASCAR could see him exploring opportunities in that racing series.
"I suspect he’s not going to be able to resist a little bit of NASCAR. He’s a massive NASCAR fan. He really does appreciate it and loves that," Jacques explained, adding that Netflix, which has followed Ricciardo closely in Drive to Survive, would likely be eager to see him transition into American motorsport.
"They had a series about NASCAR last year. They would love that transition I think for the viewing numbers.
"I think Daniel Ricciardo turning up… I’m not sure he’s going to do the ovals, but like, they race at Watkins Glen, they race on the streets of Chicago.
"I think that’s got Danny Ric’s name all over it. So I think he’ll give that a go."
