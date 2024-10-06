Danica Patrick outlines US election voting intentions
Danica Patrick outlines US election voting intentions
Danica Patrick has outlined her 2024 US presidential election voting intentions after attending a political party event.
The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, has worked as a pundit Sky Sports F1, first featuring as part of the team during their 2021 US Grand Prix broadcast.
READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit
However, Patrick has recently come under fire for her controversial views, and for indulging in various conspiracy theories.
The 42-year-old has discussed on her podcast about the existence of lizard people, and discussed the chemtrail conspiracy during an appearance on the Tucker Carlson podcast.
Danica Patrick gets political in latest appearance
A hoax then circulated that she had been fired from Sky Sports as a result of her controversial views, which was proved false, but her divisive views have not quietened down since.
Speaking at the Hamilton County Republican Fall Dinner this week, Patrick revealed she would be voting for Donald Trump instead of Kamala Harris during this years’ presidential election.
“I think that Trump did a really good job of letting us know that there is such a thing as fake news,” she said.
READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed
“The person that runs this country should ultimately be running it very much like a business. I can't really think of a better businessman than Donald Trump.”
“There is nothing like a bit of experience to be able to prepare you,” she added.
“First rodeo is always a little difficult. I think this second rodeo, he would be able to make an insane difference.
“A guy like that who has been in business as long as he has, he's gonna go into that room and he's gonna get stuff done. That's what we need, a president who is actually going to make changes happen.”
"It's a matter of doing that and helping people understand how to do it - especially getting people who have never voted before.”
READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Danica Patrick outlines US election voting intentions
- 33 minutes ago
Hamlin hits out at CENSORSHIP over NASCAR lawsuit
- 2 uur geleden
Wolff announces Verstappen Mercedes UPDATE amid Red Bull exit rumours
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo offered F1 HOPE for US GP
- Today 00:00
Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series
- Yesterday 23:00
Hamilton issues HUGE update over starting a family
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec