Danica Patrick outlines US election voting intentions

Danica Patrick has outlined her 2024 US presidential election voting intentions after attending a political party event.

The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver, has worked as a pundit Sky Sports F1, first featuring as part of the team during their 2021 US Grand Prix broadcast.

READ MORE: Horner makes Ricciardo guarantee as Red Bull chief pays EMOTIONAL tribute following F1 exit

However, Patrick has recently come under fire for her controversial views, and for indulging in various conspiracy theories.

The 42-year-old has discussed on her podcast about the existence of lizard people, and discussed the chemtrail conspiracy during an appearance on the Tucker Carlson podcast.

Danica Patrick has indulged in conspiracy theories

Danica Patrick gets political in latest appearance

A hoax then circulated that she had been fired from Sky Sports as a result of her controversial views, which was proved false, but her divisive views have not quietened down since.

Speaking at the Hamilton County Republican Fall Dinner this week, Patrick revealed she would be voting for Donald Trump instead of Kamala Harris during this years’ presidential election.

“I think that Trump did a really good job of letting us know that there is such a thing as fake news,” she said.

READ MORE: Ricciardo drops $3.5 million Red Bull BOMBSHELL as official F1 exit confirmed

Danica Patrick reveals she will be voting for Donald Trump in US election

“The person that runs this country should ultimately be running it very much like a business. I can't really think of a better businessman than Donald Trump.”

“There is nothing like a bit of experience to be able to prepare you,” she added.

“First rodeo is always a little difficult. I think this second rodeo, he would be able to make an insane difference.

“A guy like that who has been in business as long as he has, he's gonna go into that room and he's gonna get stuff done. That's what we need, a president who is actually going to make changes happen.”

"It's a matter of doing that and helping people understand how to do it - especially getting people who have never voted before.”

READ MORE: Huge F1 legal verdict REVEALED as Steiner v Haas hits the courtroom

Related