Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series
Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series
IndyCar champion Alex Palou has hinted at a stunning move to a rival racing series after clinching the 2024 title.
The Spanish star secured his third IndyCar championship this year, despite finishing 11th in the final race of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
Not only has Palou demonstrated his talent in IndyCar the past few years, but has also jumped across to other series, joining Lone Star Racing for the Intercontinental GT Challenge in the Indy 8 Hour with Mercedes-AMG's GT3 car.
Despite initially struggling with the different feel of the cars compared to Indy, Palou claimed that he was 'working on' trying to get further sports car racing drives for 2025.
Palou discusses making IndyCar switch
Palou has also revealed his desire to jump across to NASCAR, particularly if a ‘good opportunity’ emerges.
"The plan is to try and do more endurance races when time allows,” Palou said to dailysportscar.com.
“I won't do anything that takes too much time, even though I would love to be racing every single weekend, I cannot allow that to take any time from my IndyCar season.
“I'll add more races, as long as they don't take too much time.
READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series
"There's more, but one that I would love to do next would be Bathurst, but it's not in the vision for next year.
"The (Bathurst) 1000 would be nice as well, but maybe that will be a next step in more years. I would say the Bathurst 12 Hour would be nice.
"But I would love to drive that if I have the preparation so I can go and compete. I would not like to do it to be 35th – I think it's not worth it.
"I would like to try other cars, like NASCAR cars. I would love to get in a NASCAR on a road course and just try how it feels. But as well, only with preparation. Only if a good opportunity comes up."
READ MORE: Hamlin hits out at key NASCAR PROBLEM affecting racing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo offered F1 HOPE for US GP
- 23 minutes ago
Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton issues HUGE update over starting a family
- 2 uur geleden
FIA SHOCKED by double exit
- Yesterday 20:00
Hamlin sets the record STRAIGHT after Kansas comments
- Yesterday 19:00
Earnhardt Jr. delivers Busch-Briscoe verdict
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec