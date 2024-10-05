Palou hints at STUNNING switch to rival series

IndyCar champion Alex Palou has hinted at a stunning move to a rival racing series after clinching the 2024 title.

The Spanish star secured his third IndyCar championship this year, despite finishing 11th in the final race of the season at the Nashville Superspeedway.

Not only has Palou demonstrated his talent in IndyCar the past few years, but has also jumped across to other series, joining Lone Star Racing for the Intercontinental GT Challenge in the Indy 8 Hour with Mercedes-AMG's GT3 car.

Despite initially struggling with the different feel of the cars compared to Indy, Palou claimed that he was 'working on' trying to get further sports car racing drives for 2025.

Alex Palou won his third world title

Palou discusses making IndyCar switch

Palou has also revealed his desire to jump across to NASCAR, particularly if a ‘good opportunity’ emerges.

"The plan is to try and do more endurance races when time allows,” Palou said to dailysportscar.com.

“I won't do anything that takes too much time, even though I would love to be racing every single weekend, I cannot allow that to take any time from my IndyCar season.

“I'll add more races, as long as they don't take too much time.

Will we see Alex Palou in IndyCar?

"There's more, but one that I would love to do next would be Bathurst, but it's not in the vision for next year.

"The (Bathurst) 1000 would be nice as well, but maybe that will be a next step in more years. I would say the Bathurst 12 Hour would be nice.

"But I would love to drive that if I have the preparation so I can go and compete. I would not like to do it to be 35th – I think it's not worth it.

"I would like to try other cars, like NASCAR cars. I would love to get in a NASCAR on a road course and just try how it feels. But as well, only with preparation. Only if a good opportunity comes up."

