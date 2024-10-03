Potential IndyCar star makes WORST-CASE admission on test

IndyNXT star Jamie Chadwick had admitted that she wanted to experience the 'worst case scenario' in her IndyCar test this week.

The British driver took the #25 Honda out at Alabama's notoriously punishing Barber Motorsports Park on Monday, explaining after the test that she wanted to drive the difficult track in order to test her physical capabilities to the limit.

The 5'3 driver is frequently dinged for a lack of upper body strength, which is expected to hinder her as she aims to move up to more demanding series, and admitted that it's something that she is still working on.

Chadwick became the first woman since 2010 to win a race in the feeder series when she won from pole at Road America earlier this year, putting her firmly on the radar for drives in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Chadwick also won the W Series three times

Will Jamie Chadwick drive in IndyCar?

Chadwick told the Mirror after the test: "I really wanted to get the sort of worst case scenario, particularly from a physical standpoint.

"I think it gave me a very clear picture on how tough IndyCar is from a physical standpoint. That's exactly what we wanted to achieve and, from my point of view, I know what level I need to get to if I want to race very successfully in IndyCar."

She added: "It's just getting to my absolute maximum strength - the stronger I can be, the better, always in this kind of situation. So there's that, but then there's also a bit of sort of leeway on where we can all find a balance with the team as to where we can get to with the car. We made quite a few changes on the day that helped. Ultimately, if we can find more of those, then that's going to help as well.

"I can definitely get stronger. I've worked hard on it, but I can continue to build muscle mass, get stronger. But in the car, there's a few things. The car doesn't have power steering, it’s heavy, it's even heavier now we've got the hybrid and things in the car."

