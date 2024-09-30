NASCAR SNUBBED as Sports Illustrated reveal 2024 'power list'

NASCAR stars have been dealt a brutal snub after Sports Illustrated revealed their 2024 'power list'.

The Cup Series playoffs are well underway, with four races now in the bag following the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday.

The series heads to Talladega Speedway next Sunday, with exciting on-track action gripping spectators almost every single weekend.

Despite this, the fact the series draws huge viewership and has some big stars who aren't afraid to say what they think, they have all been ignored by Sports Illustrated when putting together their rankings.

NASCAR has been snubbed by Sports Illustrated

Michael Jordan is heavily involved in NASCAR given he co-owns 23XI

Sports Illustrated snub NASCAR

The snub to NASCAR comes despite other motorsport stars being included in the list. One of those drivers is current Formula 1 and Red Bull star Max Verstappen.

Listed in the athlete section, SI wrote the following about the three-time F1 champ: "In 2023 the Red Bull driver had the most dominant season in F1 history, winning an astounding 19 of 22 races,"

"This year Verstappen is positioned for a fourth straight drivers’ championship—a feat only accomplished by three others before him."

Elsewhere, another Formula 1 star - Lewis Hamilton - also makes the list, although is listed as an 'influencer' rather than an 'athlete'.

Lewis Hamilton made Sports Illustrated's 2024 Power List

On Hamilton, SI say: "It would be difficult to find a better talent for a Formula One car than the seven-time world champion, who seismically changed the pecking order of the sport by announcing a move to Ferrari in 2025 after a historic 12-year run at Mercedes,"

"But what the 39-year-old has done off the track has grabbed even more attention. Hamilton has long used his platform for advocacy work, calling out injustice and inequality—including in F1’s own backyard. He has criticized human rights records in Qatar and Saudi Arabia and called out anti-LGBTQ policies in Florida and Hungary.

"He champions diversity through his own charity Mission 44, which helped fund the Hamilton Commission to address the under-representation of Black drivers, engineers, and other areas of motor sports in the U.K."

Despite the list including sections for 'icons and leaders', and 'executives and dealmakers', perhaps the biggest NASCAR snub of them all is Michael Jordan.

Jordan co-owns a NASCAR team and no doubt continues to have a big influence in sports in 2024 through the Jordan brand.

