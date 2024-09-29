NASCAR Race Today at Kansas City: Hollywood Casino 400 start times and how to watch live
NASCAR hits Kansas Speedway today (Sunday, September 15th) for the Hollywood Casino 400 - the first Cup Series playoff race of the round of 12.
Last time out at Bristol, Kyle Larson took a dominant victory under the lights, with four drivers eliminated after the event.
Now, just 12 playoff stars remain and the battle for the 2024 Cup Series championship intensifies, with one of those drivers coming out on top in qualifying on Saturday.
With just three races to secure their place in the round of 8, all 12 stars, including Bell, know there is no time to waste, which should make for some thrilling on-track action on Sunday afternoon!
NASCAR Kansas City: Hollywood Casino 400 start times
The 267-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 28th, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: USA Network
United Kingdom:Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
