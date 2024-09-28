NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway
Christopher Bell will start Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway at the top of the order after securing pole position in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver set the fastest lap time of 30.111secs in his #20 Toyota to take his third consecutive pole at Kansas Speedway, continuing his dominance at the circuit to beat the likes of Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch, who will start second and third respectively.
READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano rounded out the top five, with the top 10 hosting a number of other playoff stars, too.
Heading into the weekend, Kyle Larson sat top of the playoff standings after his dominant victory at Bristol last Saturday, but could only qualify 11th in Kansas City this afternoon.
Disastrously for another playoff contender Chase Elliot, he will start Sunday's race at the back of the order after an engine issue in practice.
It was a bad day for NASCAR itself arguably, too, with fans left furious after qualifying was cut from the television schedule this weekend.
READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official
That's three #BuschLightPole Awards in a row at @kansasspeedway! @CBellRacing will start first for the #NASCARPlayoffs Round of 12 opener. pic.twitter.com/eGXFDgy7UM— NASCAR (@NASCAR) September 28, 2024
Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 start order
1. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
2. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
3. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
5. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
6. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
10. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
11. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
14. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
15. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
17. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
19. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
21. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
22. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
24. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
25. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford
26. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford
27. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
29. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
31. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
32. Ty Dillon, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
33. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
34. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
35. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
36. JJ Yeley, #44, NY Racing Team Chevrolet
37. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
38. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
NASCAR Kansas City: Hollywood Casino 400 start times
The 267-lap race kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, September 28th, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR EXPLAINER: 2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Deebo Samuel showcases INSANE skill as NFL star lives F1 fantasy
- 20 minutes ago
Ricciardo told he 'deserved better' after CRUEL ending to F1 career
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo F1 replacement set to be PENALIZED
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo NFL 'brother' pays classy tribute to Aussie star after F1 departure
- Yesterday 18:55
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov