NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hollywood Casino 400 start order as star continues DOMINANCE at Kansas Speedway

Christopher Bell will start Sunday's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway at the top of the order after securing pole position in qualifying on Saturday afternoon.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver set the fastest lap time of 30.111secs in his #20 Toyota to take his third consecutive pole at Kansas Speedway, continuing his dominance at the circuit to beat the likes of Ty Gibbs and Kyle Busch, who will start second and third respectively.

READ MORE: NASCAR fans RAGE as Cup Series qualifying CUT from TV

Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano rounded out the top five, with the top 10 hosting a number of other playoff stars, too.

Heading into the weekend, Kyle Larson sat top of the playoff standings after his dominant victory at Bristol last Saturday, but could only qualify 11th in Kansas City this afternoon.

Disastrously for another playoff contender Chase Elliot, he will start Sunday's race at the back of the order after an engine issue in practice.

It was a bad day for NASCAR itself arguably, too, with fans left furious after qualifying was cut from the television schedule this weekend.

READ MORE: NASCAR, IndyCar, or retirement? Ricciardo on racing future as F1 EXIT made official

Official NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 start order

1. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

2. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

5. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

6. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

8. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

9. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

10. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

11. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

14. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

15. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

16. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

17. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

18. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

19. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

20. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

21. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

22. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

24. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

25. Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

26. Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

27. Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

29. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

31. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

32. Ty Dillon, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

33. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

34. Kaz Grala, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

35. Jimmie Johnson, #84 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36. JJ Yeley, #44, NY Racing Team Chevrolet

37. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

38. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet



NASCAR Kansas City: Hollywood Casino 400 start times

The 267-lap race kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, September 28th, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR EXPLAINER: 2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

Related