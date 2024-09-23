NASCAR Standings: How the Cup Series playoff race looks after Bristol race
NASCAR Standings: How the Cup Series playoff race looks after Bristol race
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are now well underway with three races in the bank and the round of 16 over following the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It was Kyle Larson in the #5 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports that shone under the lights on Saturday night, producing a dominant display to beat team-mate Chase Elliot to the victory by over seven seconds.
NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid
Elsewhere in Bristol, it was an excellent evening for Denny Hamlin in the #11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin started the night under the cut line but rescued his playoff campaign with a P4 finish.
Unfortunately for Ty Gibbs, it was the opposite way around. The #54 Toyota driver was on the bubble but above the dotted line ahead of Saturday's race but fell into the cut zone after he could only manage a 15th-place finish.
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
Which NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers have been eliminated?
Following the round of 16, four NASCAR drivers have been eliminated from the Cup Series playoffs. There are:
- Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford - Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings
As NASCAR heads to Kansas City for the first race in the round of 12, this is how the standings currently look.
1. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - +34 2. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - +24 3. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota - +20 4. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - +14 5. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford - +11 6. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota - +7 7. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - +6 8. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford - +4 -----------------------------------------CUT LINE------------------------------------------------ 9. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford - -4 10. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet - -6 11. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet - -7 12. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford - -7
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
'Red Bull are firing the WRONG man' - GPFans' Singapore Grand Prix hot takes
- 4 minutes ago
NASCAR Standings: How the Cup Series playoff race looks after Bristol race
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton BACKS rival Verstappen in FIA punishment row
- Today 01:00
Ricciardo discusses move to US racing series after 'last F1 race'
- Yesterday 23:00
F1 2024 Standings: How the drivers' and constructors' championships look after the Singapore GP
- Yesterday 22:04
YouTube star IShowSpeed makes SHOCK appearance at Singapore GP and F1 fans are FURIOUS
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov