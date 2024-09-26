2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV channels

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at Kansas Speedway this weekend as 16 become 12.

Kyle Larson came out on top last time out at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, meaning the #5 driver now has the most wins of any driver this season.

Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott secured a one-two at Bristol Motor Speedway where Harrison Burton, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, and Ty Gibbs were all eliminated from the playoffs.

The success of the #5 driver means Larson's place at the top of the standings has been secured as Round of 12 begins.

NASCAR Kansas: Hollywood Casino 400 start times

The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.

Session EDT CDT PDT UK time CEST Practice 11:30am on Saturday 10:30am on Saturday 8:30am on Saturday 4:30pm on Saturday 5:30pm on Saturday Qualifying 1pm on Saturday 2pm on Saturday 10am on Saturday 6pm on Saturday 7pm on Saturday Race 3pm on Sunday 2pm on Sunday 12pm on Sunday 8pm on Sunday 9pm on Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Kansas Speedway in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs

What date is the Hollywood Casino 400 race?

The race takes place on Sunday, September 29, 2024.

What time is the Hollywood Casino 400 race?

The race kicks off at 3:00 pm ET.

Where does the Hollywood Casino 400 take place?

NASCAR's Hollywood Casino 400 takes place at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City.

How many miles is the Hollywood Casino 400?

The Hollywood Casino 400 is 400.5 miles or 644.54 kilometers.

