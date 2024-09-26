2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway: Hollywood Casino 400 start times, schedule and TV channels
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at Kansas Speedway this weekend as 16 become 12.
Kyle Larson came out on top last time out at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, meaning the #5 driver now has the most wins of any driver this season.
Larson and his Hendrick Motorsports team-mate Chase Elliott secured a one-two at Bristol Motor Speedway where Harrison Burton, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr, and Ty Gibbs were all eliminated from the playoffs.
The success of the #5 driver means Larson's place at the top of the standings has been secured as Round of 12 begins.
NASCAR Kansas: Hollywood Casino 400 start times
The 267-lap race starts on Sunday, September 29, 2024, at 3 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|EDT
|CDT
|PDT
|UK time
|CEST
|Practice
|11:30am on Saturday
|10:30am on Saturday
|8:30am on Saturday
|4:30pm on Saturday
|5:30pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|1pm on Saturday
|2pm on Saturday
|10am on Saturday
|6pm on Saturday
|7pm on Saturday
|Race
|3pm on Sunday
|2pm on Sunday
|12pm on Sunday
|8pm on Sunday
|9pm on Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Kansas Speedway in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Hollywood Casino 400 NASCAR Cup FAQs
What date is the Hollywood Casino 400 race?
The race takes place on Sunday, September 29, 2024.
What time is the Hollywood Casino 400 race?
The race kicks off at 3:00 pm ET.
Where does the Hollywood Casino 400 take place?
NASCAR's Hollywood Casino 400 takes place at Kansas Speedway, Kansas City.
How many miles is the Hollywood Casino 400?
The Hollywood Casino 400 is 400.5 miles or 644.54 kilometers.
