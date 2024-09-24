F1 2024 driver set for IndyCar test in EXCITING development

Former Formula 1 star Logan Sargeant is set to get the chance to impress in IndyCar machinery following his mid-season sacking by Williams.

The American driver joined the F1 grid with the British team in 2023, but failed to make much of an impact during his time in the series.

After a difficult rookie campaign, many were surprised that Williams kept him on for 2024, but after another campaign of underwhelming performances, the team opted to cut him mid-season.

The final straw proved to be a huge crash in practice at the Dutch Grand Prix in which Sargeant's car was heavily damaged and even burst into flames.

Logan Sargeant was team-mates with Alex Albon at Williams

Sargeant had a huge crash at the Dutch Grand Prix

Is Logan Sargeant joining IndyCar?

Following his F1 axing, Sargeant has no doubt been considering his options for next season.

Some fans have been calling for him to join IndyCar, urging new team Prema to sign him up ahead of their entry to the grid in 2025.

Now, Sargeant is set to complete an IndyCar test, but with Meyer Shank Racing.

The team have confirmed to RACER that it will run Sargeant at The Thermal Club in Thermal, California.

This, however, does not necessarily mean that Sargeant will be on the IndyCar grid in 2025.

For a start, Meyer Shank Racing have already filled both of their seats for next season. Felix Rosenqvist was handed a contract extension recently, for example, whilst Marcus Armstrong's signing was also recently announced.

There are still vacancies on next year's grid, however, so an impressive test could help Sargeant's cause.

The test is not until November 19th, though, so it may be some time until the American's future is confirmed.

