IndyCar team tease 2025 line-up with fans DESPERATE to see star signed

A new IndyCar team have been bombarded with comments on social media, with fans pleading with them to sign a former Formula 1 star.

Prema Racing will join the IndyCar grid ahead of the 2025 season, with the brand currently competing in F2, F3 and endurance racing events.

The team will have two new drivers take to the grid in F2 next season, with Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman both being promoted into full-time Formula 1 seats.

However, the team will also be looking to recruit two new drivers to compete in the IndyCar Series, with their official Instagram page teasing their 2025 lineup.

Alex Palou was crowned IndyCar champion last weekend

Could Logan Sargeant join the IndyCar grid?

Who will race for Prema in 2025?

Prema posted a picture confirming the numbers that their cars will run will be 83 and 90 for the new season of IndyCar.

The sport's 2024 season finished last weekend, with Colton Herta winning the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, but Alex Palou taking home a third championship title.

While Palou, Pato O'Ward, Romain Grosjean and Will Power are just some of the star names currently competing in the sport, Prema Racing fans on Instagram have been calling for another to be added. Logan Sargeant.

The American racing driver was recently sacked by Williams F1 team, with Franco Colapinto taking his place until the end of the season, when Carlos Sainz will join the team.

It's very unlikely that the 23-year-old will make an immediate return to F1, leaving some fans to suggest he could take his spot on the IndyCar grid instead.

One user commented: "manifesting a Logan Sargeant announcement PLS 🦅", while another suggested: "I have a feeling it’s Logan Sargeant in the 83 and Alexander Rossi in the 90. Which would be cool".

One particularly ambitious user even suggested that both Colapinto and Sargeant will be the two drivers for Prema Racing, after the Argentine's brilliant Azerbaijan Grand Prix performance where he managed to bring his car home in eighth.

