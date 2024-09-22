Hamilton ANGRY as star suffers setback at Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton has been left frustrated as a Mercedes error has caused a major Singapore GP setback in his race.

Despite starting the race in P3 and on the soft tires, the champion's evening fell apart after he nearly hit the wall following his first pit stop.

"I think I clipped the wall on the way into the pit-lane," he said via team radio.

Hamilton soon started to bemoan the hard tyres he switched onto on Lap 17, and admitted that he was 'struggling' on the fresh compound.

"You're killing me with this offset, mate," he added.

"Something is definitely wrong with the car, mate. Tires are dropping off."

The Mercedes star's frustrations resurfaced when he struggled to get past Yuki Tsunoda, overtaking him down the back straight, but running off the track to allow the RB back through.

Hamilton's misery was further compounded when George Russell entered the pits and came out ahead of his team-mate, despite running behind in P4 at the start of the race.

More to follow...

