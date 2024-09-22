F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix Driver of the Day: What is it and how to vote for it

Formula 1's Driver of the Day category is back in 2024 to help provide an extra level of excitement for fans at the back end of races.

Your next chance to take part on race day is TODAY (Sunday, September 22), during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Launched back in 2016, Driver of the Day is an official F1 award, which creates much debate.

Remember, this is not about who wins the race or who has the fastest car. It’s the driver who has performed the best given the challenges he has faced on any given Sunday.

Who has won F1 Driver of the Day so far this season?

Last time out in Azerbaijan saw Oscar Piastri claim his second career victory, while Lando Norris rescued a fourth-place finish having started 15th.

The young Australian was voted DOTD with 29.6% of the vote, while his team-mate managed to get 14.2% for his efforts.

Here is the full 2024 roll of honor:

Race Driver of the Day Finishing Position Votes Bahrain GP Carlos Sainz 3 31.4% Saudi Arabian GP Oliver Bearman 7 48.3% Australian GP Carlos Sainz 1 38.4% Japanese GP Charles Leclerc 4 23.8% Chinese GP Lando Norris 2 26.4% Miami GP Lando Norris 1 41% Emilia Romagna GP Lando Norris 2 31.4% Monaco GP Charles Leclerc 1 32.4% Canadian GP Lando Norris 2 24.7% Spanish GP Lando Norris 2 28.3% Austrian GP Lando Norris DNF 24.6% British GP Lewis Hamilton 1 36.1% Hungarian GP Oscar Piastri 1 34.9% Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton 1 (after Russell's disqualification) 26.1% Dutch GP Lando Norris 1 24.6% Italian GP Charles Leclerc 1 26.4% Azerbaijan GP Oscar Piastri 1 29.6% Singapore GP United States GP Mexican GP Brazilian GP Las Vegas GP Qatar GP Abu Dhabi GP

How is F1 Driver of the Day chosen?

This is all about the F1 fans getting a chance to decide the award during every single race.

Voting opens during the latter stages of each race and closes when the race ends.

How to vote for Driver of the Day

It’s incredibly simple to get involved. You just need to go to the voting page on the official F1 website and cast your vote once the window opens.

Your next opportunity is Sunday, September 22, at the Singapore Grand Prix.

What is the prize for Driver of the Day?

Drivers do not receive a trophy, and there is no financial incentive. It is simply a recognition of a driver's performance from the viewing public.

