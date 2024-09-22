close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

The starting grid for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, with grid penalties applied, has been officially confirmed by the FIA.

McLaren star Lando Norris is set to start what should be a thriller around the streets of Marina Bay on pole position having edged championship rival and three-time world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying.

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton RESURGENT as Norris beats Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, who at one stage claimed it would be a struggle to even make Q3, set the third fastest time to aid a Mercedes fightback with George Russell in P4.

On the other hand, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez made an early Q2 exit and will start the race in P13.

Daniel Ricciardo also suffered a nightmare session as his F1 future hangs in the balance. Eliminated in Q1 as his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda produced a terrific Q3 performance sealing P8 on the grid, the Aussie failed to add to what had been a positive two practice sessions on Friday.

Lando Norris was blisteringly quick around the streets of Singapore on Saturday

F1 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid

1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
4. George Russell [Mercedes]
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]

What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?

The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 8pm Sunday
Central European Time 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 8am Sunday
United States (CDT): 7am Sunday
United States (PDT): 5am Sunday

READ MORE: Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP

Related

Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris FIA Singapore Grand Prix
F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 07:00
HUGE championship twist as McLaren lose FIA LEGALITY battle
Latest F1 News

HUGE championship twist as McLaren lose FIA LEGALITY battle

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR Bristol Results: Larson DOMINATES under the lights as Hamlin rescues playoff bid

  • 20 minutes ago
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix

  • 1 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Race Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 07:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix

F1 announce INSANE ticket price for Las Vegas GP

  • Today 04:00
IndyCar News

IndyCar team caught up in SHOCK FBI investigation

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

HUGE championship twist as McLaren lose FIA LEGALITY battle

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x