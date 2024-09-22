F1 starting grid with penalties applied for the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
The starting grid for Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix, with grid penalties applied, has been officially confirmed by the FIA.
McLaren star Lando Norris is set to start what should be a thriller around the streets of Marina Bay on pole position having edged championship rival and three-time world champion Max Verstappen in qualifying.
Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, who at one stage claimed it would be a struggle to even make Q3, set the third fastest time to aid a Mercedes fightback with George Russell in P4.
On the other hand, Verstappen's Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez made an early Q2 exit and will start the race in P13.
Daniel Ricciardo also suffered a nightmare session as his F1 future hangs in the balance. Eliminated in Q1 as his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda produced a terrific Q3 performance sealing P8 on the grid, the Aussie failed to add to what had been a positive two practice sessions on Friday.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix starting grid
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]
3. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]
4. George Russell [Mercedes]
5. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]
8. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]
9. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]
10. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]
11. Alex Albon [Williams]
12. Franco Colapinto [Williams]
13. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]
14. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]
15. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]
16. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]
17. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]
20. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]
What time does the Singapore Grand Prix start?
The race in Singapore kicks off today at 8pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 8pm Sunday
Central European Time 2pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 1pm Sunday
United States (EDT): 8am Sunday
United States (CDT): 7am Sunday
United States (PDT): 5am Sunday
