Ferrari star prompts red flag in Singapore GP SMASH as Verstappen penalised

Carlos Sainz crashed into the barriers during Singapore Grand Prix qualifying, ending his participation in the session, and landing Max Verstappen in hot water.

The Spaniard lost control of his Ferrari while trying to warm up for a hot lap.

Sainz was okay after the hefty shunt, and walked back to the Ferrari garage, but will be forced to start Sunday's race from 10th, with his team having some repairs to make to his car before Sunday.

Carlos Sainz's qualifying in Singapore ended early

Why has Max Verstappen had his lap time deleted in Singapore?

Meanwhile Verstappen, who lifted under double waved yellow flags for the incident, completing his lap before the red flags were waved.

The lap ensured he went to the top with just eight minutes of qualifying remaining, however the stewards deleted his lap time.

Verstappen seemed confused as to why his time had been deleted asking over team radio: "Why did my lap time get deleted? I crossed before it was red."

The Dutchman was just behind Sainz on the road and passed the Ferrari once it had crashed, with Red Bull looking into the decision for deleting his time.

Charles Leclerc also added to Ferrari's woes in Singapore after having his lap time deleted, meaning he will start in P9 just ahead of his team-mate.

x