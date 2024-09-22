IndyCar team caught up in SHOCK FBI investigation
An IndyCar Series team have been the subject of an FBI investigation at their team's headquarters.
Multiple reports emerged earlier this week that the Rahal Letterman Lanigan headquarters were subject to a visit from agents, with little more information coming out about the nature of the investigation.
RLL ran three drivers in the 2024 IndyCar Series, with Christian Lundgaard, who will join the McLaren Arrow team for 2025, their highest finisher in 11th in the final standings.
The team are owned by famous talk show host David Letterman, three-time IndyCar champion Bobby Rahal and businessman Mike Lanigan.
RLL's FBI investigation
While the reasoning behind the bureau's visit to RLL's headquarters in Zionsville, Indiana remains unknown, reports have emerged revealing staff were asked to step back from computers and other electronic devices.
In a statement, the team said: "We are cooperating fully with investigators.
"Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now, but we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."
John Stehr, the Zionsville mayor, also revealed: "The FBI asked us to assist this morning as they served a warrant at the [Rahal Letterman Lanigan] headquarters building.
"Our officers stayed outside as the FBI agents entered the building."
