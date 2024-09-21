BIZARRE animal incident causes Singapore GP red flag
A wild lizard caused a red flag at the Singapore Grand Prix, as practice was halted by a creature affectionately nicknamed 'Larry the Lizard'.
Larry decided to amble out onto the Marina Bay Circuit, causing fits of laughter among stars including Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon.
With the species protected in Singapore, the session had to be stopped as marshals raced to try and catch Larry and safely remove him from the track.
RB star Ricciardo watched the incident unfold via the live feed, stunned but also laughing at the antics of the critter.
Reptiles take over Singapore GP
Lizards are no strangers to the Singapore GP, with Fernando Alonso accused of killing one of the creatures last year during FP1.
The Aston Martin star was the first to notice his previous nemesis, complaining about the lizard stomping around in the middle of the track.
“We are told the track is clear but just have a look for the lizard," the Aston Martin team said via team radio.
“No it’s in the middle of the track," Alonso responded.
Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz seemed more enamoured by the lizard's brash nature, as it boldly danced across the track.
"It looks like it's doing the 'floss' - some kind of dance," Kravitz remarked.
The lizard was eventually rescued and FP3 was resumed, however the threat of further reptilian encounters looms over the weekend.
