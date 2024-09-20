close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Results Today: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals

F1 Results Today: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals

F1 Results Today: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals

F1 Results Today: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals

After a thrilling race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last time out, Formula 1 hit the streets of Singapore on Friday, with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc coming out on top in the first practice session.

The Monegasque driver set the fastest time of 1:31:763 around the Marina Bay street circuit, putting him ahead of the likes of McLaren’s Lando Norris and team-mate Carlos Sainz.

READ MORE: F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

Elsewhere, it was another challenging session for reigning world champion Max Verstappen as he looks to get his title defense back on stronger footing. The Red Bull star finished the session a lowly P4, over three-tenths behind the leading time.

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton’s misery continued in Marina Bay. The seven-time world champion ended the session down in P12.

F1 FP1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2024

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] 1:31.763sec
2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.076
3. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - +0.189
4. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.334
5. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +0.500
6. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - +0.606
7. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +0.612
8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.688
9. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.847
10. Esteban Ocon [Alpine] - +0.852
11. Franco Colapinto [Williams] - +0.855
12. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes] - +0.916
13. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.931
14. Sergio Perez [Red Bull] - +1.004
15. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.015
16. George Russell [Mercedes] - +1.571
17. Kevin Magnussen [Haas] - +1.614
18. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber] - +1.722
19. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber] - +1.822
20. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas] - +2.034

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and currently leads the 2024 world drivers' championship.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, there is more F1 action later today as the cars hit the track for FP2 in Singapore.

The session is due to start at 21:00 local time. For details in your time zone, please see here.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

  • Today 11:44
F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 06:00

Latest News

Singapore Grand Prix Practice

F1 Results Today: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 1 uur geleden
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay

  • Today 11:44
Singapore Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

  • Today 06:00
NASCAR

NASCAR star admits not feeling SAFE

  • Today 04:00
Max Verstappen

Verstappen losing MILLIONS amid Red Bull struggles claims ex-F1 star

  • Today 03:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x