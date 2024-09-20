NASCAR star admits not feeling SAFE

NASCAR star Austin Cindric has admitted that he does not feel safe heading into the final round of 16 playoff race at Bristol this weekend.

The Cup Series playoffs has seen two rounds pass by in recent weeks, with the first in Atlanta and the second at Watkins Glen last time out.

Joey Logano won the first of those races, locking his place in the round of 12, whilst Chris Buescher won the latter, although won't feature in the round of 12 due to the fact he did not qualify for the playoffs.

One driver looking to join Logano come Saturday evening is #2 Team Penske driver Austin Cindric.

Cindric sits third in the playoff standings heading to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend, but admits he does not feel secure even despite that.

NASCAR hits Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend

Austin Cindric not feeling safe yet

Speaking to the media at Watkins Glen, where he finished 10th, Cindric explained to NASCAR post-race: “Our team did a great job,”

“It's the same story as last week, just bringing a fast car and being able to execute well enough to get a good finish and in solid points.

“I thought we were probably a little bit better than 10th and that were a little bit better than 10th last week.”

Cindric continued, explaining that he did not yet feel safe despite his playoff standing.

“It gives us a nice buffer, but never feel quite safe going into a place like Bristol with all the unknowns there,” he added.

“So I'm excited to keep going.”

Once NASCAR's race in Bristol is complete, the bottom four drivers in the playoff standings will be eliminated. The other 12, however, advance to the round of 12.

